Creston, IA

Creston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Creston Dispatch
 5 days ago

CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cCltnno00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

