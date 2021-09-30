Creston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



