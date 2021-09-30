Weather Forecast For Moab

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Isolated rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



