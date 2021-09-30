Weather Forecast For Moab
MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Isolated rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0