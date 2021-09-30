CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moab, UT

Weather Forecast For Moab

Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 5 days ago

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cCltgcj00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Isolated rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moab, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Moab News Alert

Moab News Alert

Moab, UT
30
Followers
321
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy