CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Healy, AK

Thursday sun alert in Healy — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Healy Dispatch
Healy Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HEALY, AK) A sunny Thursday is here for Healy, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Healy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhLp7_0cCltc5p00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light snow overnight

    • High 32 °F, low 20 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight

    • High 36 °F, low 20 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Light Snow Likely

    • High 28 °F, low 20 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 30 °F, low 15 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healy, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
Healy Dispatch

Healy Dispatch

Healy, AK
4
Followers
226
Post
261
Views
ABOUT

With Healy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy