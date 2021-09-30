Nantucket Weather Forecast
NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- 12 mph wind
