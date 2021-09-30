CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket Weather Forecast

Nantucket Voice
 5 days ago

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cCltbD600

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • 12 mph wind

ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

