Daily Weather Forecast For Libby
LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
