3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Devils Lake

Devils Lake Digest
 5 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Devils Lake, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Devils Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cCltYVn00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Devils Lake#Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
