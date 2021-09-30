CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

La Junta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 5 days ago

LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cCltWkL00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

