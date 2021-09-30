La Junta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
