Silverton, TX

Weather Forecast For Silverton

Silverton Times
 5 days ago

SILVERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cCltVrc00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Silverton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

