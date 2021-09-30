Weather Forecast For Silverton
SILVERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
