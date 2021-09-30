CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Lake, NY

Cloudy forecast for Indian Lake — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 5 days ago

(INDIAN LAKE, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cCltRKi00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Lake, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
20
Followers
349
Post
794
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy