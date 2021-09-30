CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KS

Ashland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ashland Times
Ashland Times
 5 days ago

ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cCltPZG00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Ashland Times

Ashland Times

Ashland, KS
9
Followers
270
Post
210
Views
ABOUT

With Ashland Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy