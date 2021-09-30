Verdigre Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cCltOvl00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

