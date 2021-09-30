CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeway, MO

Thursday set for rain in Ridgeway — 3 ways to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Thursday is set to be rainy in Ridgeway, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ridgeway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cCltN3200

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

