Loa, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Loa

 5 days ago

LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cCltMAJ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

