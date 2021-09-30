CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terreton, ID

Terreton Weather Forecast

Terreton Digest
 5 days ago

TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cCltLHa00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

