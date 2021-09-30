CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Parksville

 5 days ago

PARKSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cCltJW800

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

