Sterling City, TX

Sterling City Weather Forecast

Sterling City Daily
 5 days ago

STERLING CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cCltFzE00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
With Sterling City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

