Sterling City Weather Forecast
STERLING CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
