Circle, MT

Circle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Circle Digest
 5 days ago

CIRCLE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cCltE6V00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Circle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

