Pittsburg, NH

Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pittsburg Bulletin
Pittsburg Bulletin
 5 days ago

PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cCltDDm00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Pittsburg, NH
