Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 49 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
