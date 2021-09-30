CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, MO

Lewistown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lewistown Voice
Lewistown Voice
 5 days ago

LEWISTOWN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cCltCL300

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

City
Lewistown, MO
Lewistown Voice

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown, MO
