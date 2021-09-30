Lewistown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LEWISTOWN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



