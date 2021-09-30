CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ullin, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Glen Ullin

Glen Ullin Voice
Glen Ullin Voice
 5 days ago

GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cCltBSK00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

