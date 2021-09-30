WATCH: Victims of Nassar, Anderson speak in support of 'Empowering Survivors' bills

View more in
Law
New Haven Register
Greg Abbott Won't Support Exception in Abortion Bill for Victims of Rape, Incest
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had no answer Sunday when asked what victims of rape or incest should do under the state’s ultra-restrictive abortion law. Headed to the often GOP-friendly confines of Fox News Sunday, Abbott ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Chris Wallace, who repeatedly pressed the governor on whether he would sign legislation granting an exception to those victims. Wallace noted that Abbott’s answer in the past has been a pledge to get tougher on people who commit rapes, but questioned whether that’s a “reasonable” approach: “Is it reasonable to say to somebody who was the victim of rape and might not understand that they are pregnant … until six weeks [later], ‘Well, don’t worry about it because we are going to eliminate rape as a problem in the state of Texas?’”
Michigan Daily
Regents hear from Anderson survivors, announce raise for Schlissel
Content warning: The following article contains descriptions of sexual assault and its effects on survivors. Survivors of Dr. Robert E. Anderson — a former University of Michigan doctor with hundreds of sexual abuse allegations against him dating back to the 1970s — spoke to the Board of Regents about their experiences with Anderson while they were students at the first in-person meeting for the Regents since March 2020.
Nassar survivor to speak at WMU-Cooley Conversation Series
Trinea Gonczar, one of the survivors in the Larry Nassar abuse scandal will speak during a virtual event hosted by WMU's Cooley Law School on Thursday. Gonczar will be joined by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina and attorney Mick Grewel during WMU-Cooley’s fall kick-off Community Conversation panel discussion.
USOPC 'dedicated' to settlement plan for Nassar abuse victims
Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said on Friday it is dedicated to making sure the joint settlement agreement reached between the organisation, USA Gymnastics and survivors of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal succeeds. USA Gymnastics and victims of the former national team doctor filed...
WLNS
Nassar survivor to speak during a public discussion on USA Gymnastics scandal documentary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Trina Gonczar, a Larry Nassar abuse survivor will speak at WMU-Cooley’s fall kick-off Community conversation panel discussion called, “At the Heart of Gold” today at 1:30 p.m. The discussion will reflect her thoughts on the recently released documentary called, “At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics...
WFAE.org
The FBI mishandled Larry Nassar's case. Now the DOJ is focusing on victim support
The Justice Department is directing prosecutors to coordinate with state and local authorities in cases where federal charges won't be brought, part of a broad new push to support crime victims. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco outlined the new steps in a pair of memos Friday, days before she's scheduled...
audacy.com
Victims of Dr. Robert Anderson call for accountability at UM Board of Regents meeting
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WWJ) -- Around 100 people braved the rain Thursday afternoon as they gathered ahead of the University of Michigan Board of Regents meeting to demand the school take accountability for the actions of former sports doctor Robert Anderson. The regents met in-person Thursday for the first public...
uiargonaut.com
“Take Back the Night” shows support for survivors
As the sun set on Thursday, students gathered on the Tower Lawn for the annual Take Back the Night rally and march. This rally, which was put on by the Women’s Center among other organizers, was a part of the ongoing national effort to end sexual violence on college campuses. It allowed UI students to support the survivors of sexual assault on campus, as well as honor and remember victims who did not survive.
A timeline of events in the Ernest Lee Johnson case
Ernest Lee Johnson's path from a Casey's General Store in northeast Columbia to an execution room in the Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Center in Bonne Terre took 27 years to travel. The post A timeline of events in the Ernest Lee Johnson case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Supreme Court sets controversial docket tackling abortion, gun rights and religion
Several states are asking the justices to reconsider Roe v. Wade – the landmark 1973 ruling that established the constitutional right for a woman to terminate a pregnancy, regardless of the moral beliefs of other citizens.
Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead at 22 as Autopsy Determines Her Manner of Death
Watch: Gabby Petito's Family Believes Brian Laundrie is "Hiding" Authorities have confirmed that the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest belong to YouTuber Gabrielle Petito. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed in a statement provided by the FBI that her manner of death is determined to...
Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is
Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
Gabby Petito Autopsy Results Released, Per Family Lawyer
A Wyoming coroner completed his autopsy Tuesday on the body of a young woman found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend. According to Insider, a text message from the Petito family lawyer, Richard Stafford, texted them that the autopsy confirmed that the body found is that of Gabby Petito.
hngn.com
Proud Boy Member Says Storming of Capitol During January 6 Riot was Unplanned As Revealed on Texts to FBI Contact
A member of the Proud Boys militia revealed to his FBI contact that the riot in the US Capitol building was not planned, as opposed to claims of the Democrats. Since January 6, the administration has painted a narrative tying in the Proud Boys and Trump loyalists to an alleged insurrection to discredit the former president.
srdtf.org
New Warnings: Only For Unvaccinated Peoples
The announcement comes as areas around the U.S. have struggled with surges of new infections, a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, and a lag in vaccination rates—which many top health officials view as vital to combating the virus. “We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic, will get the pandemic under control, [and] will return people to normal life,” Psaki told reporters on Sept. 8. “That’s what our objective is, so we want to be specific about what we’re trying to achieve.
Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy
A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan marries Dr. Sonia Hassan
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Dr. Sonia Hassan were married last weekend, according to Mayor Duggan’s spokesman, John Roach.
New Analysis Contradicts the Standard Narrative Regarding Police Killings
According to Black Lives Matter and similar anti-police organizations, the most important things to know about police violence are that there is a large and growing racial disparity in fatal police violence and that, as a result, the police are killing extraordinarily large numbers of Black men and women these days. Last week, however, the Lancet published a report that casts doubt on both of those claims. The report, “Fatal police violence by race and state in the USA, 1980–2019: a network meta-regression,” provides the following chart that summarizes its findings:
wtaq.com
Olympics – USOPC ‘dedicated’ to settlement plan for Nassar abuse victims
(Reuters) – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said on Friday it is dedicated to making sure the joint settlement agreement reached between the organisation, USA Gymnastics and survivors of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal succeeds. USA Gymnastics and victims of the former national team doctor filed a joint...
kxnet.com
Domestic violence survivor speaks to importance of utilizing resources
In a year, more than 10 million Americans are abused by their intimate partners. In 2013, there were over 5,000 domestic violence incidents reported to crisis centers in North Dakota and 94 percent of the victims were women. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims...
FOX 17 News West Michigan
