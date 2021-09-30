WATCH: Victims of Nassar, Anderson speak in support of 'Empowering Survivors' bills

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had no answer Sunday when asked what victims of rape or incest should do under the state’s ultra-restrictive abortion law. Headed to the often GOP-friendly confines of Fox News Sunday, Abbott ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Chris Wallace, who repeatedly pressed the governor on whether he would sign legislation granting an exception to those victims. Wallace noted that Abbott’s answer in the past has been a pledge to get tougher on people who commit rapes, but questioned whether that’s a “reasonable” approach: “Is it reasonable to say to somebody who was the victim of rape and might not understand that they are pregnant … until six weeks [later], ‘Well, don’t worry about it because we are going to eliminate rape as a problem in the state of Texas?’”

