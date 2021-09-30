CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Happy, TX

Thursday set for rain in Happy — 3 ways to make the most of it

Happy News Watch
Happy News Watch
 5 days ago

(HAPPY, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Happy Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Happy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cClt70f00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
Happy News Watch

Happy News Watch

Happy, TX
23
Followers
338
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy