Daily Weather Forecast For Culbertson
CULBERTSON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
