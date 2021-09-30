CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culbertson, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Culbertson

 5 days ago

CULBERTSON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0cClt4MU00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

