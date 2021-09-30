CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curtis, NE

Curtis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Curtis Digest
 5 days ago

CURTIS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0cClt3Tl00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

