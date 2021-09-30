CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highmore, SD

Highmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Highmore News Flash
Highmore News Flash
 5 days ago

HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cClsvMv00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

