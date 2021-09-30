CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nucla, CO

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Nucla

Nucla Digest
 5 days ago

(NUCLA, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Nucla Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nucla:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cClsrq100

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

