Tribune, KS

Another cloudy day in Tribune — make the most of it with these activities

 5 days ago

(TRIBUNE, KS.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tribune:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cClsnYL00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Light rain likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

