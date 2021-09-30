Another cloudy day in Tribune — make the most of it with these activities

(TRIBUNE, KS.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tribune:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Light rain likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



