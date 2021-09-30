Another cloudy day in Tribune — make the most of it with these activities
(TRIBUNE, KS.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tribune:
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Light rain likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
