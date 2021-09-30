CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Pleasant Valley School receives $4000 grant to support youth literacy

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9KTN_0cClsmfc00

– Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Pleasant Valley School a $4,000 grant to support youth literacy initiatives. This local grant award is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

This project will serve all students in first through sixth grades (approximately 60). Funds will be used to purchase sets of books for novel studies at individual reading levels. Students will be divided into small groups of 3-6 students at similar reading levels, with a teacher or paraeducator leading each group. Students will delve into a novel with great depth in an extended literacy lesson.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in the communities we call home for nearly 30 years,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General. “As the educational landscape continues to shift, our hope is that these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators and communities dedicated to reading and learning.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $200 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

Comments / 0

Related
pncguam.com

Student SNAP P-EBT card distribution continues

DPHSS will continue distributing Supplemental Assistance Program (SNAP) Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Cards through Saturday, September 11. The P-EBT is federally funded and offered through the Food and Nutrition Services of the United States Department of Agriculture. P-EBT Cards distribution is as follows:. P-EBT DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE. Parents who visited...
CHARITIES
Middletown Press

McCall Center receives grant to support 'Adventure Recovery' programs

TORRINGTON - McCall Center for Behavioral Health was recently awarded a grant from the Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation, expanding the facility’s continuum of care to include guided outdoor adventure-based counseling. “ McCall’s mission is to offer the highest quality of care to every client in ways that fit their unique...
THOMASTON, CT
kurv.com

6 Valley Schools Receive National Education Excellence Recognition

Six Valley schools receive national recognition for high performance. The U.S. Department of Education made the announcement yesterday. PSJA ISD’s Zeferino Farias Elementary School in Alamo, Pullam Elementary and Gallegos Elementary in Brownsville, Achieve ECHS in McAllen, South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy in Edinburg, and South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito are to receive the department’s highest honor, the Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award. Over 300 schools nationwide will receive the award, which will be handed out in a special ceremony in Washington, D.C. this November.
ALAMO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleasant Valley School
kaiserpermanente.org

Youth COVID-19 education programs receive $150K in grants

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii recently awarded $100,000 to the Hawaii Afterschool Alliance and $50,000 to the Hawaii Science and Technology Museum to support their efforts in increasing awareness about COVID-19 and vaccine safety among school-aged youth in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Hawaii Afterschool Alliance, in partnership with the Hawaii Public Health Institute, will use the funding to award mini-grants to student groups, schools, classrooms, youth sports teams, and community organizations working to create culturally relevant COVID-19 awareness programs for Filipino, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. A working group of community stakeholders and youth representatives from underserved and diverse backgrounds will assess applications for programs centered around translated messaging campaigns, peer-to-peer and peer-to-parent strategies, and vaccination incentive programs. The workgroup will also serve as an advisory group and resource hub for organizations chosen to implement vaccination programs in their communities.
HONOLULU, HI
Flathead Beacon

Schools Promote Financial Literacy Education Among Youth

Schools across the valley are encouraging financial education through curriculums such as Banzai and Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), which are helping to expand financial literacy access into many more classrooms. The educational resource Banzai follows Montana’s state curriculum requirements and offer an avenue for anybody in the community to...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
foxnebraska.com

Lincoln receives $2.2 million dollar grant to assist homeless youth

LINCOLN, Neb. — The City of Lincoln announced today that it was the recipient of a multi-million dollar grant that will be used to fund city programs assisting youths affected by homelessness. According to a study conducted by the UNL Center on Children, Families, and the Law, 2,600 residents ages...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
KWQC

Pleasant Valley High School named National Blue Ribbon School

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley High School is one of five Iowa schools recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The award honors schools for overall academic performance or for progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students. The other schools named...
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA
Anniston Star

CEPA receives grant to expand podcast, film program for school drama clubs

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts has received a $10,000 grant to expand its Spotlight Studio Program. The Alabama State Council on the Arts said in a news release that it awarded $814,100 in federal relief funding to 63 arts organizations throughout Alabama, including CEPA, as part of the Alabama Arts Recovery Program. The release said federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan funded the program.
ALABAMA STATE
wdac.com

Funds Help Schools Identify/Support Homeless Children And Youth

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the PA Department of Education will release more than $24 million to identify homeless children and youth, provide wraparound services due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and make it easier for students to participate in in-person instruction and extracurricular activities at school. The funding is a subset of the federal American Rescue Plan Act Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief program. For the 2019-20 program year, education and community agencies identified 37,930 children and youth experiencing homelessness served by Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program. Students and families experiencing homelessness can access resources on the PA Dept. of Education’s website.
HARRISBURG, PA
Longview Daily News

Kelso schools awarded grant to reduce youth alcohol, drug use

Kelso School District has been awarded a state grant to start a coalition and hire a staff member to help reduce youth alcohol, marijuana and other drug use. “Extending these resources to local communities means greater reductions in risky behavior including substance abuse and the harm it causes to people and their families,” said Michael Langer, acting assistant director of the Washington State Health Care Authority’s Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery in a press release. “Community leaders can use this grant to help young people make healthy choices and succeed.”
KELSO, WA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Tyrrell Elementary School receives $25k grant

The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Oliver Holley have announced that Tyrrell Elementary School’s pre-k program has received a Ribbon of Hope Grant from the NC GlaxoKlineSmith Foundation. The grant will be used to enhance the pre-k program at Tyrrell County Elementary School allowing for additional teacher...
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Hills Regional School District receives $300,000 Barr Foundation grant

Building on previous grant funding the district received in 2019 through the same source, to further its work in redesigning the high school experience, Berkshire Hills has announced the receipt of a one-year, $300,000 grant from the Boston-based Barr Foundation. Superintendent Peter Dillon and Principal Kristi Farina said this significant new funding is for ongoing work being done at Monument Mountain Regional High School on moving toward proficiency-based learning and assessment, expanding the role of student voices in school decisions, and prioritizing social and emotional learning, among other things. The grant will pay for teacher stipends, professional development, site visits to exemplar programs, software, and expanding partnerships with community organizations and families.
EDUCATION
thecamarilloacorn.com

Pleasant Valley schools chief reflects on first 90 days

The past three months have been a whirlwind for newly appointed Pleasant Valley School District Superintendent Danielle Cortes. In addition to meeting with all members of the school board and fellow superintendents from across the state, Cortes has had to cope with COVID protocols and a protest by parents opposed to the district’s mask mandate.
EDUCATION
WHSV

Hometown school systems to receive grants toward learning centers

(WDBJ) - A handful of school systems throughout the region will be receiving 21st Century Community Learning Grants from the state of Virginia in order to support academic achievement and equity. The Virginia Department of Education announced Tuesday that communities throughout the commonwealth would receive grants that range from $50K...
VIRGINIA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma schools receive grant for health education

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma public school system is receiving a new $1.16 million grant over the next three years to support health education. The grant will help ensure expanded health instruction for pre-K through 12th grade students, and it will provide an enhanced training for health teachers in Oklahoma public schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WKRG

Escambia County Public schools receive $158,566 in grants

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded $158,566 to local schools on Sept. 27 in Escambia County. The money will be awarded through the Grants for Excellence program, according to a news release from the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. The grants will improve the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy