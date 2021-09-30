Pleasant Valley School receives $4000 grant to support youth literacy

– Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Pleasant Valley School a $4,000 grant to support youth literacy initiatives. This local grant award is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

This project will serve all students in first through sixth grades (approximately 60). Funds will be used to purchase sets of books for novel studies at individual reading levels. Students will be divided into small groups of 3-6 students at similar reading levels, with a teacher or paraeducator leading each group. Students will delve into a novel with great depth in an extended literacy lesson.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in the communities we call home for nearly 30 years,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General. “As the educational landscape continues to shift, our hope is that these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators and communities dedicated to reading and learning.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $200 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.