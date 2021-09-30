CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Springs, AL

Coffee Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Coffee Springs Updates
Coffee Springs Updates
 5 days ago

COFFEE SPRINGS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cClsSxy00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

