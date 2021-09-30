CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MT

Lincoln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lincoln Times
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cClsPJn00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

