Crosby, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Crosby

Crosby Digest
 5 days ago

CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cClsMuq00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

ABOUT

With Crosby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

