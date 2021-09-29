CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Why Louisville Is Becoming the Halloween Capital of Kentucky

By Dave Spencer
KISS 106
KISS 106
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was bound to happen; Halloween is just too much fun. The scariest holiday of the year may also be the most fun. And yes, those in the Christmas camp have an argument. For many that I know, the Halloween frame of mind comes into play at the beginning of September. And like folks do at Christmas, there are those who now plan special little trips around scary activities or, at least, fun Halloween activities. (A nod to those who love Halloween but don't go in for things that go bump in the night.)

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Halloween Fun At Lynnville Park On October 16th

Lynnville Park in Lynnville, Indiana will be hosting Holloween at the park next weekend, and the whole family will want to get in on the fun. As we are all in the fall spirit, it's time to also get into the Halloween spirit too. There are so many things that you can do this fall that you and the whole family would have a blast doing. We have covered a lot of these things that you can do this fall including pumpkin patches and farms all around Southern Indiana that you can visit, haunted carwashes, and 31 things to celebrate in IN, KY, & IL during October if Halloween isn't your thing. Like I said, several things to do here in the Evansville area this October. There's one more thing that you can add to the list too.
LYNNVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
Only In Washington

Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village

Located in Olympia about 20 miles south of Olympia, Bucoda is a tiny town of about 670 people. For most of the year, it’s quiet, calm, and rather mundane … but when October comes around, it really comes to life. Bucoda transforms into “Boocoda,” a Halloween village you won’t want to miss out on. Washington […] The post Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Christmas#Costume Party#Hocus Pocus
WHAS11

LIST | Halloween events in Louisville, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween season is here! WHAS11 News has put together a running list of events happening around town to celebrate the spooky season!. Boo at the Zoo: For more than 40 years, the Louisville Zoo transforms the zoo into a living storybook filled with music, fun and a safe place for kids 11 and under to trick-or-treat.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KISS 106

Evansville Now Home to Two Haunted Car Washes – Fundraising Opportunity for Charities

You've got the opportunity to scare or get scared this year at two Haunted Car Washes in Evansville. You have been to haunted houses before, but those don't compare to the terror that you will find inside of a haunted car wash. Essentially, it's a drive-thru car wash that transforms itself into a haunted attraction. You will see all sorts of creepy things greeting you as you enter the car wash, there will most likely be some fog and some spooky lights, plus you never know who or what might be popping up next to you throughout the creepy car wash, all while getting your car cleaned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

New map shows Kentucky’s favorite Halloween Candy

(WBKO) - Are you wondering what candy to buy this year for all the ghouls and goblins invading your neighborhood? Data gathered from Google Trends has been placed on a map to show each state’s sweet tooth choice. According to Zippia, Kentucky’s favorite Halloween candy is the 100 Grand bar....
KENTUCKY STATE
Mashed

This Halloween, Why Not Eat In A Restaurant With A Resident Ghost?

Every year, in the weeks preceding Halloween, "haunted houses" start popping up in storefronts, parking lots, and school gymnasiums — all of them staged and featuring costumed spooks lying in wait around every corner to jump out and give you the fright of your life. There are other real haunted houses, however, that may feature less active manifestations, but their resident spooks don't tend to disappear after Halloween is over. Yes, we're talking about the real deal frights, the kind that "Ghost Adventures" loves to investigate.
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Where Louisville, Lexington and Covington fit into the Southeast capital landscape

Access to capital can make or break a startup trying to scale. And when the vast majority of venture capital funds are investing in coastal companies, it creates an even bigger challenge for those looking to build in Middle America. Sure, you can raise money from anywhere these days, and yes, more and more investors are turning their attention inland, but it helps to have venture capitalists in your own backyard.
ECONOMY
Kansas City Star

Beshear: Kentucky to become electric vehicle leader

Ford's selection of Kentucky to build twin battery plants will vault the state into a global leadership role in the electric vehicle market, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday in celebrating the state's single largest-ever economic development project. A day after the $5.8 billion Glendale project was unveiled, Beshear said the...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy