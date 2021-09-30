Walden Weather Forecast

WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 22 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of t-storms overnight High 61 °F, low 25 °F Windy: 16 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain and snow showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



