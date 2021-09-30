CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longville, MN

Weather Forecast For Longville

Longville Dispatch
 5 days ago

LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cClsC5a00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

