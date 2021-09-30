Weather Forecast For Longville
LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
