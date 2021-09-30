CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Roberts, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Point Roberts

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 5 days ago

POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cCls7lC00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain during the day; while rain then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 39 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Roberts, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
34
Followers
418
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy