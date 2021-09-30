Daily Weather Forecast For Point Roberts
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain during the day; while rain then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
