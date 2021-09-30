CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunker, MO

Bunker Weather Forecast

Bunker News Beat
Bunker News Beat
 5 days ago

BUNKER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cCls47100

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bunker, MO
Bunker News Beat

With Bunker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

