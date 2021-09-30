CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday set for rain in Franklin — 3 ways to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(FRANKLIN, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Franklin Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cCls0a700

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

