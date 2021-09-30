CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoder, CO

Weather Forecast For Yoder

Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 5 days ago

YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cClrqzV00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yoder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoder Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Yoder Post

Yoder Post

Yoder, CO
25
Followers
358
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy