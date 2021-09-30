Weather Forecast For Yoder
YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0