CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corvallis, OR

Around the Mid-Valley (Sept. 30)

Democrat-Herald
 5 days ago

• “Finding the Light,” Friday through Oct. 30, Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An exhibit by the Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild featuring black-and-white and color photographs that interpret the opening lines of Amanda Gorman's poem she read at the presidential inauguration last January. The 23 photographers participating in the exhibit were asked to look for literal or metaphorical interpretations of the poem; the result is an exhibit of more than 80 photographs depicting light in its myriad forms. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and evenings during scheduled events. Check https://lasells.oregonstate.edu for the most current operating hours and face-covering policies.

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Corvallis, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Corvallis, OR
Entertainment
City
Corvallis, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Gorman
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy