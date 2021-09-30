CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Buxton

 5 days ago

BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cClrC7n00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Buxton, NC
