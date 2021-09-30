Council Weather Forecast
COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
