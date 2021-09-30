CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council, NC

Council Weather Forecast

Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 5 days ago

COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cClqoVU00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Council, NC
Council, NC
With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

