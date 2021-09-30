Thursday sun alert in Clayton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CLAYTON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clayton:

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.