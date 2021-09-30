CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Littlefork, MN

Littlefork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Littlefork News Watch
Littlefork News Watch
 5 days ago

LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cClqegE00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littlefork, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork, MN
22
Followers
293
Post
789
Views
ABOUT

With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy