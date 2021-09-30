Littlefork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.