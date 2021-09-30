Dove Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
