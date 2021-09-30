CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dove Creek, CO

Dove Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cClqb2300

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

