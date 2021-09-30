CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benkelman, NE

Benkelman Weather Forecast

Benkelman News Beat
Benkelman News Beat
 5 days ago

BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

