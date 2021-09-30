Benkelman Weather Forecast

BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



