CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cando, ND

Cando Daily Weather Forecast

Cando Times
Cando Times
 5 days ago

CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cClqR9f00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cando, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Cando Times

Cando Times

Cando, ND
11
Followers
257
Post
429
Views
ABOUT

With Cando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy