Tatum, NM

Tatum Daily Weather Forecast

Tatum News Watch
 5 days ago

TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0cClqPOD00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

