Tatum Daily Weather Forecast
TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0