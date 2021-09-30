4 new books offer advice on raising decent humans in our topsy-turvy world

- - - "The Bitter Taste of Murder," by Camilla Trinchieri. A young Tuscan police official in Camilla Trinchieri's second Nico Doyle mystery (following last year's "Murder in Chianti") advises the retired NYPD homicide detective that when considering suspects in the poisoning murder of an obnoxious wine critic: "Fry the fish, but watch the cat." Doyle is a man of kindly but often melancholy temperament - he left New York for Tuscany under a legal cloud and lost his Italian wife, Rita, to cancer. Now he works in Rita's family restaurant and helps his pal Salvatore Perillo solve crimes. Trinchieri writes two other mystery series under the names Trella Crespi and Camilla T. Crespi, but this is the one with dishes like spaghetti all'Arrabbiata to savor on nearly every page, adding to the book's considerable pleasure.

