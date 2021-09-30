CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 new books offer advice on raising decent humans in our topsy-turvy world

By byVicky Hallett, Vicky Hallett
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 months of what felt like the longest, most emotionally draining game night ever, families with young children have begun cautiously enjoying the “new normal” of not being together for every second of every day. Instead of just being mom or dad, they can pursue adult interests, like work or sleep.

The Joplin Globe

Former McAuley principal shares advice on aging with new book

A former McAuley Catholic High School principal returned to the school this week to give some advice to students. “I know that 50 years seems like an eternity away, but it will come much quicker than you think,” said Gene Koester, author of “The Gift of Grandchildren.” “It’s good for young people to be around older people so there’s not that fear of getting older and maturing. When you’re young, you fear getting old and becoming Grandma and Grandpa. When you are a senior citizen, and a grandparent, you embrace it because you realize what a gift it is from God.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newjerseyhills.com

Dan Gutman's new children's book is out of this world

Children’s book author Dan Gutman is moving out of school and into outer space with his new novel “Mr. Corbett Is in Orbit!”. “Mr. Corbett Is in Orbit!” is Gutman’s first venture into a graphic novel, as part of his My Weird School series. The Weird School series follows a...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Thrive Global

10 Phrases Our Parents Used That We Should Bring Back To Parenting

It seems that parenting these days is tougher than ever before. But is it really? Or are we, parents, just making it that way?. Those questions came about after speaking with another mom at a baseball game. Our boys are on the same team. As the mom was ruminating over the fact of having to make three separate dinners for her three boys, I reflected back to when I had all five of my kids under one roof.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Animals and humans on a collision course - sometimes literally

- - - Of all confrontations between man and beast, there are few as unforgiving as the encounter between a moose and a motorized vehicle. Picture it: A stubborn, cranky and frankly enormous creature wanders out of the forest for which it has been exquisitely adapted since the early Pleistocene and into a distinctly new environment, a road, along which a car-bound human is hurtling at a speed surpassing that of any other North American land mammal. The run-in is unlikely to end happily for cervid or hominid.
PETS
SFGate

Book World: 5 new thrillers and mysteries to read this fall

- - - "The Bitter Taste of Murder," by Camilla Trinchieri. A young Tuscan police official in Camilla Trinchieri's second Nico Doyle mystery (following last year's "Murder in Chianti") advises the retired NYPD homicide detective that when considering suspects in the poisoning murder of an obnoxious wine critic: "Fry the fish, but watch the cat." Doyle is a man of kindly but often melancholy temperament - he left New York for Tuscany under a legal cloud and lost his Italian wife, Rita, to cancer. Now he works in Rita's family restaurant and helps his pal Salvatore Perillo solve crimes. Trinchieri writes two other mystery series under the names Trella Crespi and Camilla T. Crespi, but this is the one with dishes like spaghetti all'Arrabbiata to savor on nearly every page, adding to the book's considerable pleasure.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Book Provides DMs With Invaluable Advice

A new Kickstarter is raising funds to publish a new guide to running a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Michael Shea, the creator of the Sly Flourish blog, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign to fund publication of The Lazy DM's Companion, a new 64-page book designed to help DMs streamline their campaign and session planning. The new book is the third in Shea's Lazy DM's series and focuses mostly on game prep. The book provides suggestions to make various kinds of scenes easier to run, generators designed to inspire unique adventures that can be put together quickly and easily.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gentside.co.uk

This is how often you should be pooping a day

Bowel movements are essential for our health. Whether you're more of a morning pooper or a right-after-eating excrement evacuator, the job needs to get done one way or another. But, is there an ideal or recommended amount of times one should be pooping each day?. How often should you be...
HEALTH
Ladders

10 unmistakable habits of utterly authentic people

Oscar Wilde said, “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” Wilde made it sound so simple, but living with authenticity is a real challenge. To live authentically, you must own your actions and ensure that they align with your beliefs and needs. This can be a difficult thing to maintain when external forces pressure you to do something you’re not comfortable with or to be someone you’re not.
OPRAH WINFREY
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs That You're in an Unhealthy Relationship

In most unhealthy relationships, there is a giver and a taker, as opposed relationships in which partners are equal. Unhealthy relationships are often built on codependency, insecurity, immaturity, and irresponsibility. A relationship becomes potentially dangerous when it morphs into isolation, bullying, and abuse. I’ve written several posts about toxic relationships,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Has colonoscopy prep changed in the past 15 years?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a colonoscopy yesterday, something I have held off since getting my first one 15 years ago at age 46. The dreaded prep wasn’t as horrible as I remembered, so I am now less resistant to the next one. Is this because I’m getting older and more tolerant, or has the prep process improved? I think it’s the latter but wanted to check with you.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Jennifer March

Take Your Power Back From a Narcissist

The greatest weapon that a narcissist has is power — take that away and they have nothing. I sat across from them at the kitchen table, my foot nervously tapping on the ground. They sat across from me, eyes cast downward and a stern face with a hint of a menacing grin.
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Rules Of A Happy Marriage, Being Soulmates Isn't One

If only relationships were black and white, life would be a lot easier. Unfortunately being in love is not enough to make it work. It might make for a solid foundation, but it won't necessarily lead to a happy marriage. Fortuntaley, some of us are making it work and they're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

