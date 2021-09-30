CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Stanfield

 5 days ago

(STANFIELD, AZ) A sunny Thursday is here for Stanfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stanfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cClqJL500

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

