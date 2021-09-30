Hallock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0