Hallock, MN

Hallock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hallock Bulletin
 5 days ago

HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cClqISM00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

