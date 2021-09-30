Hallock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 mph



